Falls man faces murder indictment

Apr. 15—LOCKPORT — A Niagara County grand jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Falls man for a fatal shooting outside a Pine Avenue mini-mart

The grand jury charged Hamil Dontrez Johnson, 23, with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges during a virtual arraignment Wednesday morning before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Wojtaszek ordered Johnson held without bail pending further proceedings in the case. Johnson's defense attorney, Christopher Privateer told the judge he would reserve his right to file a written motion asking for bail for his client.

First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann told the judge that Johnson had sought to "evade" Falls police detectives who had been looking for him after a March 10 shooting outside of a gas station and mini-mart on the corner of 10th Street and Pine Avenue.

Patrol officers, dispatched to a call of a shooting at that location, said they found Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of the Falls, lying just outside the entrance door to the mini-mart. Reports from the scene said Reynolds had suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg.

Reynolds was treated by Falls firefighters and EMTs and then transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was later transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Investigators said they had initially thought that Reynolds would survive his injury, but nine days after the shooting, Reynolds died at ECMC.

His death triggered a manhunt by Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal's Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force. Johnson was located on March 23 by task force officers in the 600 block of Seventh Street.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Neither police nor prosecutors have indicated a motive for the shooting, which was captured on video in the well-lit mini-mart parking lot by store security cameras.

Johnson is well known to police and prosecutors. He was arrested in February 2016, at the age of 18, on a weapons charge, following a traffic stop by Falls Police Roving Anti-Crime Unit officers.

The arrest gained notoriety because Johnson was in the company of a woman known as an outspoken champion of gun ownership and Second Amendment rights. The woman, Gia Arnold, was identified both as a "friend" and as a "girlfriend" of Johnson.

Two years earlier, in 2014, running on a platform that attacked the New York SAFE Act, Arnold had sought to replace New York state Sen. George Maziarz .

Johnson had been driving Arnold's car at the time of the traffic stop and when Arnold interfered with efforts by one of the RAC officers to question Johnson, she was removed from the vehicle. After taking Arnold out of the vehicle, RAC officers found an AR-15 assault rifle by the side of her seat.

They also found a high-capacity ammunition magazine lying on the seat where Arnold had been sitting.

Arnold later pleaded guilty to a reduced weapons charge and was sentenced to probation, while charges against Johnson were dropped.

An online fund raising campaign, conducted by gun rights activists, raised tens of thousands of dollars for Arnold's and Johnson's legal expenses. Johnson has claimed he received $32,000 from the campaign.

The Gazette has not been able to verify that claim or whether any of the money generated by the campaign was actually used for legal expenses.

In January 2018, Johnson was back in court after Falls police collared him with a stolen handgun and a quantity of drugs. Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives said when they took Johnson into custody he had 7.4 grams of heroin and .22-caliber ammunition in his jacket pocket, 3 grams of crack cocaine in one of his socks and a loaded HiPoint 9-mm semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Georgia.

Johnson is a known member of the Bloods street gang, whose street name is BloodBath Riichhy.