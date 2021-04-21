Falls man who fled to Puerto Rico pleads in fatal shooting case

Apr. 21—BUFFALO — A Niagara Falls man who had fled to Puerto Rico plead guilty Wednesday to fatally shooting a man in Buffalo in 2018.

Hommys Rivera-Lopez of Niagara Falls plead guilty to a count of first-degree manslaughter before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn's office.

Rivera-Lopez admitted that he fatally shot 31-year-old Emmanuel Correa-Villegas with an illegal firearm in the vicinity of Letchworth and Dart streets in the City of Buffalo on Oct. 16, 2018.

After the shooting, he fled to Puerto Rico where he was located by the U.S. Marshals Service. He waived extradition and was returned to Buffalo to be prosecuted in September 2019.

Rivera-Lopez faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 26. He remains held without bail.

DA Flynn commends Detective Sgt. Carl Lundin, Detective Adam Stephany, and retired Detective James Kaska of the Buffalo Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Task Force for their work in the investigation and apprehension.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley M. Morgan of the DA's Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Briana R. D. Miller of the DA's Felony Trials Bureau.