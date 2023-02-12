Falls man found guilty of manslaughter in 2020 homicide case

Feb. 11—LOCKPORT — A Niagara County criminal court jury has found a Falls man guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 slaying of an acquaintance.

The jury deliberated just over three and a half hours before finding Brian Miskho guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Thomas Anderson. The verdict came after the jurors heard evidence in a two-and-a-half day trial.

Miskho, 33, of the Falls, had been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Anderson. Manslaughter is a lesser included charge under New York's second-degree murder statute.

Falls Police detectives said Anderson, 49, was stabbed near his home in the 600 block of 20th Street at around 6 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020. Patrol officers who responded to the scene said Anderson was conscious and talking to them before he was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wounds.

When Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to ECMC the next day to interview Anderson, they said that they found that he had been discharged from the medical center and had gone back to his home in the Falls.

Investigators and prosecutors said that around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2020, Anderson went to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, complaining that he didn't feel well. Anderson died a short time later.

An autopsy later ruled that the cause of his death was a homicide. A medical examiner determined that Anderson's death was a result of the wounds he sustained during the stabbing incident.

Prosecutors said Anderson was stabbed a total of four times, in his torso. Three of the stab wounds were described as "superficial", but the fourth wound caused Anderson's bowel to be punctured and led to internal bleeding.

Miskho was arrested by Falls police on Dec. 18, 2020, the day after Anderson's death. He had been held without bail since that time.

In their case, prosecutors charged that Miskho and Anderson had become involved in a physical confrontation over "a young lady they both had an interest in." The confrontation, prosecutors said, led to the stabbing.

Story continues

Miskho maintained that he had stabbed Anderson in self-defense.

"The jury saw through Miskho's self-defense claim, and saw this case for what it was," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the verdict. "The defendant attacked and killed Mr. Anderson in an outburst of anger and jealousy. It was that simple."

During the course of his case, prosecutors repeatedly offered a plea deal to Miskho, but he refused that offer. He now faces a potential prison sentence of 5 to 25 years.