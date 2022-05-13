Falls man gets prison time for weapons charge

May 13—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, caught up in a special detail conducted by Falls police and Niagara County Sheriff's deputies targeting gun violence, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his conviction on a weapons charge.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek handed down the determinate sentence to Wayne A. Tabb, 39, 1570 Buffalo Ave., for his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On June 17, around 10:30 p.m., Falls police received a tip of a man with a handgun walking down Pine Avenue. Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives spotted a suspect in the 3500 block of Pine Avenue who matched the description of the "man with a gun" call.

The suspect, later identified as Tabb, told the detectives he was on parole. As the detectives searched Tabb, they said they felt the handle of a handgun and attempted to handcuff him.

Tabb then pulled away from the detectives and tried to flee. He was "tackled" a short distance away, landing on his stomach.

When officers rolled Tabb over, they said they found a loaded 9 mm Ruger P95 pistol in the waistband of his pants.

The tip on Tabb came during a week when officers and deputies had been conducting saturation patrols targeting gun violence hot spots. Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said, at the time, that the patrols were successful in "getting guns off the streets" and pointed to Tabb's arrest as an example of that success.

"In the seven days since the start of the saturation patrol detail, the Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff's Office have seized five illegal handguns leading to multiple arrests throughout the city," Faso said.