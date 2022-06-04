Falls man indicted in city murder case

Jun. 4—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, already charged in a Pine Avenue shooting, has been indicted for murder by a Niagara County grand jury.

In an indictment handed-up Thursday, the grand jury charged Shaquan Gibson, 47, 1859 Weston Ave., with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a pair of shootings which took place just moments apart on Pine Avenue and in the doorway of a derelict Ninth Street apartment complex.

Gibson pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in Niagara County Court and was ordered held without bail pending further proceedings.

He had previously been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting of a male victim who was found wounded in the 700 block of Pine Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. May 2.

The indictment now accuses Gibson of also being responsible for the shooting death of Cyjear Benton in the 600 block of Ninth Street just moments before the Pine Avenue victim was discovered.

Falls Police patrol officers had responded to a report of gunfire in the courtyard of the Yorkshire Apartments, 628 Ninth St., just before 4:20 p.m. and eight minutes later, officers received a call for a possible second shooting victim in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found Benton, 24, of the Falls, lying in a doorway entrance to the building. Benton had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim, a 26-year-old Falls resident, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs at the Pine Avenue crime scene. He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was treated for the wound.

Investigators had been looking into whether both victims were at the Yorkshire Apartments when the shooting in the roughly two block area started.

Story continues

Crime Scene Unit detectives later seized a vehicle, located in the alley between Sixth and Seventh streets, just off Pine Avenue on the evening of May 2. The Gazette was able to confirm that the vehicle is connected to the shooting and homicide investigations.

On May 10, detectives executed a search warrant at Gibson's home, describing the warrant as "evidentiary in nature."

The Yorkshire Apartments have been condemned as part of the long-term planned expansion of John Daly Boulevard. But the complex has continued to be occupied by squatters and has become a haven for drug dealing and use.

What appear to be security or surveillance cameras are clearly visible on the exterior of the complex. However, neighbors said it 'was unlikely that the cameras were operational.

On May 3, CID detectives executed another "evidentiary" search warrant at a building at 624 Pine Ave., and Crime Scene Unit investigators were seen collecting a large quantity of electronic equipment and inspecting security cameras on the exterior of that building.