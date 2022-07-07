Falls man indicted on murder count

Jul. 7—A Falls man has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in connection with a LaSalle Avenue homicide.

The grand jury charged Gabriel T. Moyer, 20, with single counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Moyer pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek on Tuesday afternoon.

Wojtaszek ordered Moyer held without bail pending further proceedings.

Falls Police patrol officers were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at around 11:15 p.m. June 4 after a man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head was brought to ER 1 in a private vehicle. The victim, identified as Keith Agee, 26, of the Falls, was stabilized and transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Agee died as a result of his wound the next day.

Detectives said they were able to determine that Agee had been sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue when an unknown shooter walked up and shot him through an open window.

Officers and detectives, assisted by a K-9 unit from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, searched the area around the crime scene and reportedly located at least one live bullet in a patch of grass near the roadway.

Five days later, Moyer was located in an Amherst motel by members of the US Marshals Task Force, and taken into custody.

Neither police nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the slaying. Sources have told the Gazette that a dispute over a marijuana deal may have led to the murder.