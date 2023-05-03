Falls man indicted in sexual assault and murder at Niagara Falls Boulevard motel

May 3—LOCKPORT — A Falls man has been indicted in connection with a sexual assault and murder.

A Niagara County grand jury handed up a five-count indictment Tuesday against Brian W. Wallace, 36, in the stabbing death of a still unidentified 39-year-old woman in a Niagara Falls Boulevard motel room. Wallace is charged with single counts of intentional second-degree murder, felony second-degree murder, two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of sexual misconduct.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano. Ottaviano ordered Wallace held without bail pending further proceedings.

Just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 21, Falls Police patrol officers were called to a motel in the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard for a report of a woman stabbed. When they arrived, the officers found the body of a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, in one of the motel rooms.

Detectives with the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division said the patrol officers also encountered Wallace, who they said had "been in the same room as the victim." Investigators also said Wallace was "known to the victim."

As a result of an interview with Wallace, and evidence recovered from the crime scene, detectives took the suspect into custody and later charged him with one count of second-degree murder. He was arraigned on that charge, pleaded not guilty and has been held since then.

Investigators initially said that they believed that "some sort of disagreement" led to the stabbing. Prosecutors on Tuesday did not elaborate on the relation of the sex crime charges to the case.