Falls man pleads in 2nd murder case

Mar. 11—BUFFALO — A Falls man, already serving a 64 years-to-life sentence for the murder of a Buffalo grandmother and her 17-month-old grandson has pleaded guilty to charges in a second homicide.

Kenyatta Austin, 29, entered his plea to one count of first-degree manslaughter just weeks before he was scheduled to stand trial for the March 2017 shooting death of Luis Flores. Austin faces an additional sentence of 25 years behind bars for his conviction in the Flores murder.

Buffalo police accused Austin of shooting Flores, at around 3 p.m. on March 19, 2017, on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue. Flores, 24, was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, but died from his wounds a short time later.

Austin is currently serving 64 years-to-life in prison after being convicted of the murders of Yvette Johnson, 54, and her 17-month-old grandson, Kyrie Johnson, on July 2, 2018. That shooting took place outside a home on Grape Street in Buffalo.

The sentence was the maximum that Austin could have received after he was found guilty on murder, assault and weapons possession counts following a bench trail before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

In addition to Johnson and her grandson, two other individuals were injured but survived their wounds.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn previously called Austin, "a bad individual."

"It is my hope he spends the rest of his life in jail for what he did," Flynn said.

Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives said that on July 2, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Austin fired multiple shots at a group of people outside a home on Grape Street. The bullets struck Johnson, who was celebrating her 54th birthday that evening, and then hit her grandson.

"When you have a 17-month-old child (as a victim), it tugs at your heart," Flynn said. "And what's also sad is we still don't know the motive. I still don't know why this happened."

Flynn said prosecutors were aided in their case by what he called "two extremely brave witnesses."

"It is not easy to come forward. I know that," Flynn said. "But we had two brave witnesses who came forward and testified. One of the reasons why these cases are not solved is because people are afraid to come forward."

Flynn called the double murder "one of the most horrific cases that has been prosecuted by my Homicide Bureau."

Austin is also serving a three-year prison sentence for his conviction on a weapons possession count in Niagara County.

The Erie County DA commended the Falls Police Department for their assistance in apprehending Austin. The day after the Grape Street murders, Cataract City cops searched Austin's home on 27th Street and found an illegal assault rifle which led to his Niagara County weapons charge.