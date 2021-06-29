Falls man pleads in crime spree

Jun. 29—LOCKPORT — A Falls man has pleaded guilty to six felony charges stemming from what police described as a "one man crime wave" from April 2020 through January.

Tommy C. Kraft, 29, entered his pleas to charges of attempted first-degree robbery, attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree arson, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He faces up to 19 years in prison when he is sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

As part of the plea deal, Kraft also agreed to pay restitution of $37,343.05 for damages he caused.

Prosecutors said Kraft was involved in the theft of an undisclosed number of vehicles and led police on multiple high-speed chases. Kraft also admitted to attempting to rob an Uber driver at gun point and to possessing an illegal firearm on another occasion.

At one point in time, Kraft was being sought by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the New York State Police, United States Customs and Border Protection and the Niagara Falls, Lewiston and Town of Niagara police departments.

In one incident, sheriff's deputies chased Kraft from Wheatfield into the Falls.

The incident began in the area of 5355 Walmore Road, where police received a report of a woman giving a rifle to a man in a car after pulling the vehicle from nearby bushes. Witnesses said the woman got into the car and headed south on Saunders Settlement Road.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the car at Walmore Road and Route 31 and a pursuit ensued. The chase was later joined by a Border Patrol helicopter, which reported that the car had turned from 77th Street onto Buffalo Avenue where it struck a street sign and then a utility pole in the 3100 block of Buffalo Avenue.

The driver, Maria Hansgate, 22, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, along with numerous traffic violations. Kraft was the passenger in the vehicle.