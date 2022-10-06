Falls man pleads guilty in 2021 homicide on Niagara Street

Oct. 6—LOCKPORT — A Falls man faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for his guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge.

Wayne L. Printup, 40, entered his plea during a hearing in Niagara County Court on Tuesday. The plea was part of a deal with prosecutors and Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano agreed to cap Printup's maximum sentence at 15 years to life in return for the plea.

"The (plea) offer has been on the table for some time," First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took Printup into custody on March 11, 2021 after they found him in a car outside a Pine Avenue restaurant. The task force agents had been seeking Printup since just after the Feb. 20, 2021 murder of Casey Frank.

Falls cops launched an intense manhunt for Printup, even engaging the help of Crime Stoppers of Western New York. The not-for-profit law enforcement support agency posted a reward of up to $2,500 for information of the whereabouts of Printup.

Frank, 44, was gunned down around 5:45 p.m., as he stood by a black Hyundai parked near a restaurant in the 400 block of Niagara Street and the entrance to the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Frank was declared dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

Sources have maintained that the murder was triggered by a dispute between Frank and Printup.

In the aftermath of the slaying, Frank's Facebook page was flooded with more than 500 expressions of condolences and calls for "Justice for Casey Frank." Many called Frank "a good man" who "looked out for his hood " and who "fed the homeless."