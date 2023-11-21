Falls man pleads guilty to manslaughter in murder of Buffalo man on Pine Avenue

Nov. 21—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, accused of gunning down a young Buffalo man in the middle of Pine Avenue on a sunny afternoon in July 2022, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal with Niagara County prosecutors.

Michael Hamilton, 38, pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter in the slaying of Jason Chapman during a pre-trial conference before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he returns to Ottaviano's courtroom in January for sentencing.

Chapman, 22, was shot to death outside a business on Pine Avenue after he and Hamilton argued inside the store and the dispute spilled out into the store's parking lot.

Falls patrol officers were dispatched at around 5:45 p.m. on July 12, 2022, to the 900 block of Pine Avenue for a call of "a man down," followed quickly by a call of "shots fired." When the first officers arrived at the scene, they found Chapman's body "lying in a pool of blood" in the center of the street.

Officers said they administered first aid to Chapman but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by EMTs.

Sources at the scene said Chapman was in the Falls to attend a party and may have been buying alcohol when he encountered Hamilton.

The day after the shooting, Hamilton walked into Falls Police headquarters and surrendered to Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives who had been searching for him along with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force.

Detectives said at the time that Hamilton had found "it difficult to hide from the marshals."

He was originally charged with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.