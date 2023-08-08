Falls man pleads guilty in murder case. Will be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Aug. 8—A Falls man has pleaded guilty to murder in the stabbing death of a Cheektowaga man at a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel.

Gilbert Cruz, 35, entered his plea to a charge of second-degree murder, in the slaying of Timothy Weymer during a hearing Monday morning in Niagara County Court in Lockport. County Court Judge John Otaviano told Cruz that he would sentence him to a determinate term of 20 years to life in prison in return for his plea.

"This morning's proceedings brings closure to a grieving family who are mourning the loss of their loved one," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the hearing.

Cruz had originally been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unlawfully fleeing a police officer. He pleaded not guilty and has been jailed since his arrest.

Investigators and prosecutors accused Cruz of stabbing Weymer, 56, to death during an altercation in a hotel room at the Quality Inn, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd., just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022.

Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a call at the hotel of a man found dead in his room. When they arrived, officers said they found Weymer's body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they believed that Weymer had died hours before his body was discovered. Hotel staff discovered Weymer's body after members of his family had called the hotel looking for him.

Investigators said Weymer, who worked on Grand Island, was known to stay at the hotel when he was working odd hours and wanted to avoid a trip home to Cheektowaga.

As detectives collected evidence from Weymer's room, they determined that his 2009 Chevy Impala was missing form the hotel parking lot. Falls police then issued an "attempt to locate" for the vehicle to law enforcement agencies across Niagara County.

At about 3:05 a.m. Feb. 9, Lewiston Police Officer Colin King spotted the Impala traveling on the I-190 near Witmer Road.

A high-speed pursuit ensued and ended when Cruz lost control of the car and spun into a snow bank. King and other officers took Cruz into custody, along with a female passenger who was also in the vehicle.

Unconfirmed social media accounts suggested, at the time, that the woman had been kidnapped by Cruz. However, Falls police said the woman had been with Cruz, "of her own free will."

At the time of his arrest, Cruz had been found to be a Level 3 sex offender, after being convicted in June 2017 of attempted second-degree rape for having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old victim. He was sentenced to a term of 5 years in state prison for that conviction.

In June 2010, Cruz was convicted of second-degree rape in connection with a May 2009 incident involving a victim under the age of 16. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 10 years probation in that case.

He remains on probation for those crimes. Both of the sex crimes were investigated and charged by Buffalo police.