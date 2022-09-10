Falls man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

Sep. 10—BUFFALO — A Falls man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Buffalo to producing child pornography.

Jonathon Cassatt, 36, pleaded guilty Friday to production of child pornography during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Cassatt will be sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors charged that Cassatt repeatedly sexually abused a child between the ages of 12 and 14. The sexual abuse was reported to the Falls Police, who obtained a search warrant for Cassatt's cell phone.

During a search of the cell phone, images of the ongoing abuse were recovered. Investigators also found images of child pornography that Cassatt had downloaded from the internet on the cell phone.

Prosecutors said the Niagara County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the investigation.