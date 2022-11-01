Falls man resentenced in 2014 Highland Avenue shooting case

Nov. 1—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, who had his conviction and 25-year prison sentence for attempted murder and weapons possession charges overturned by an appeals court, will spend another 30 months behind bars after being sentenced on a plea deal he took with prosecutors to avoid a re-trial of his case.

Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano handed down a sentence of 9 years in prison and 5 years of post release supervision to Joachim Sylvester, on Monday for his guilty plea in June to a single count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. That plea allowed Sylvester to avoid a re-trial on his 2014 indictment on charges of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a bold mid-afternoon shooting in the middle of Highland Avenue in April 2014.

Prosecutors dropped the attempted murder count in exchange for Sylvester's plea.

Ottaviano had originally planned to sentence Sylvester, 45, who had already served 6 1/2 years of his original 25-year sentence, to 4 years in prison and 4 years of post release supervision. That would have effectively ended Sylvester's time behind bars.

But that plan was scuttled when Sylvester was accused of selling fentanyl to a relative, who died after ingesting the drugs, just 10 days after taking his plea deal. When Sylvester showed up in Niagara County Court on Aug. 1 to be re-sentenced and released, he was instead led away in handcuffs after a grand jury indicted and charged him with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Assistant Niagara County District Attorney David DeChellis asked Otaviano to sentence Sylvester to a 15-year prison term, arguing that the shooting related conviction and the drug charge showed he is a danger to the community.

"The court can consider the danger the defendant poses to the community," DeChellis told Ottaviano. "He was a danger when he shot (at a man) on Highland Avenue and he was danger when he was mixing up (fentanyl)."

Sylvester's defense attorney, Anthony Lana, told Ottaviano that the pending drug charge "is just an accusation." And, Lana noted, his client rejected a plea offer in the drug case and intends to go to trial on that matter.

"It is not by any case an airtight case," Lana said.

His client also told Ottaviano, "I want to prove my innocence in this case."

Ottaviano declined to lengthen Sylvester's sentence, telling DeChellis, "You'll have a second crack at him."

In October 2014, a Niagara County Court jury, of eight women and four men deliberated for about three hours before finding Sylvester, who has been described by law enforcement sources as a known drug dealer and street gang member, guilty of attempted murder and weapons possession charges in a brazen mid-day shooting incident in the center of Highland Avenue on April 17, 2014.

The key piece of evidence in the case was video, captured by security cameras on the front of a convenience store, that showed a man, identified by police and prosecutors as Sylvester, firing shots from a handgun at another man.

The late Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III rejected Sylvester's request to set aside the jury verdict and sentenced him to 25 yeaIn rs behind bars for the attempted murder conviction and an additional 15 years on the weapons possession charge. Those sentences were to run concurrently.

In November 2020, a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division Fourth Department of New York State Supreme Court ruled that Murphy had erred in allowing some evidence into his trial and unanimously reversed Sylvester's conviction and ordered that he be given a new trial.

Sylvester posted $5,000 bail in early 2021 and was released from custody pending a new trial in his case. While he was originally placed on an ankle monitor, that restriction was lifted over the strenuous objections of prosecutors after the case was transferred to Ottaviano following Murphy's retirement.

It was while Sylvester was out on bail, without the ankle monitor, that prosecutors charge he was selling narcotics in the Falls. Since his courthouse arrest, he has been held without bail.