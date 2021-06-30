Falls man robbed of $50K during home invasion

Jun. 30—Niagara Falls police are investigating an armed robbery at a Black Creek Drive home.

The resident of the home said about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday he received a message on Facebook Messenger that a woman he had spent time with Tuesday night was being chased by two men.

The resident went to a hotel on the 9110 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard to look for her but couldn't find the woman so he said he drove down the Boulevard in an effort to find her with no luck. The woman then messaged him saying she was fine and had gone to her mother's house. The resident said that immediately made him suspicious because the woman had told him earlier that she does not speak to her family.

Returning to his Black Creek Drive home about 2:15 a.m., the resident said he rushed to his bedroom where a safe was located and as he entered the room he was grabbed from behind by a man who pushed a gun against the right side of his head and told him he was going to die. The resident said there were two men in the bedroom, one armed with a handgun and another with a kitchen knife.

The resident was told to open the safe and after struggling to do so, was pistol-whipped on the right side of his head. The resident then got the safe open and the two men took $50,000 in cash and two ounces of marijuana. The resident was tied up with an extension cord and said the suspect with the gun told the suspect with the knife to stab him but the two men just fled the home after taking his wallet which contained $400.

The resident said the suspects didn't tie him up very well and he was able to free himself quickly and call police.

Responding officers found a kitchen knife in a hallway of the home and another under the bed in the bedroom. The resident described the suspects as a 6-foot tall black man with an average build and a 5-foot-9 white man with a smaller build. Both were wearing black ski masks. Detectives were called to the home to process the scene.

An ambulance was called to treat the resident's head wound but he refused treatment.