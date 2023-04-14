Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter conviction in 2020 homicide case

Apr. 14—LOCKPORT — Over the strenuous objections of prosecutors, a Falls man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years behind bars for his manslaughter conviction in the 2020 slaying of an acquaintance.

Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano handed down the 15-year prison term to Brian Miskho, 33, of the Falls. First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann had argued vigorously that Ottaviano should have sentenced Miskho to the maximum possible prison term of 25 years for his conviction.

In February, a Niagara County court jury deliberated for just over three and a half hours before finding Miskho guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Thomas Anderson. The verdict came after the jurors heard evidence during a two-and-a-half day trial.

Miskho had been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Anderson. Manslaughter is a lesser included charge under New York's second-degree murder statute.

Falls Police detectives said Anderson, 49, was stabbed near his home in the 600 block of 20th Street at around 6 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020. Patrol officers who responded to the scene said Anderson was conscious and talking to them before he was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wounds.

When Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to ECMC the next day to interview Anderson, they said that they found that he had been discharged from the medical center and had gone back to his home in the Falls.

Investigators and prosecutors said that around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2020, Anderson went to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, complaining that he didn't feel well. Anderson died a short time later.

An autopsy later ruled that the cause of his death was a homicide. A medical examiner determined that Anderson's death was a result of the wounds he sustained during the stabbing incident.

Prosecutors said Anderson was stabbed a total of four times, in his torso. Three of the stab wounds were described as "superficial", but the fourth wound caused Anderson's bowel to be punctured and led to internal bleeding.

Miskho was arrested by Falls police on Dec. 18, 2020, the day after Anderson's death. He has been held without bail since that time.

In their case, prosecutors charged that Miskho and Anderson had become involved in a physical confrontation over "a young lady they both had an interest in." The confrontation, prosecutors said, led to the stabbing.

Miskho maintained that he had stabbed Anderson in self-defense.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said, "The jury saw through Miskho's self-defense claim, and saw this case for what it was. The defendant attacked and killed Mr. Anderson in an outburst of anger and jealousy. It was that simple."

During the course of his case, prosecutors repeatedly offered a plea deal to Miskho, but he refused that offer.