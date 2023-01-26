Falls man sentenced to 20 years for series of Buffalo rapes

Jan. 26—A Niagara Falls man who had pleaded guilty last year to attacks on three women in Erie County was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.

Daquawn D. Mike, 23, of Niagara Falls had pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree rape (Class "B" violent felonies) this past October. He was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

The Erie County District Attorney's office released details on the the three attacks:

On Feb. 6, 2017, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the first female victim was walking in the area of Scajaquada Street and Kilhoffer Street in the City of Buffalo when she was attacked by Mike. The defendant forcibly raped the victim at gunpoint. After the rape, he stole the victim's cell phone, pack of cigarettes and approximately $12 in cash. The victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

On Feb. 21, 2017, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a second female victim was walking on Curtiss Street near Broadway in the City of Buffalo when she was attacked by Mike. He dragged the victim to the side of a nearby garage where he forcibly raped her at knifepoint. The victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

On July 3, 2017, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a third female victim was walking on Wick Street in the City of Buffalo when she was approached by Mike who lured her to nearby area alongside train tracks.

While pointing a gun to her head, Mike forcibly raped the victim. He stole the victim's cell phone during the attack. The victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

As Mike was not known to any of the three victims, the crimes are believed to be random attacks, Erie County investigators said.

Mike was indicted on the three rape cases while pending prosecution for possession of an illegal gun.

Story continues

On Jan. 29, 2021, at approximately 8:44 p.m., he was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when Cheektowaga Police officers initiated a traffic stop on William Street near Charles Street after the driver failed to signal during a lane change. Officers found a loaded, illegal handgun under the front passenger seat during a search of the vehicle.

Prosecutors submitted the illegal weapon to the Erie Crime Analysis Center for forensic testing. Mike was linked to the gun through DNA analysis, which also connected him to the three unsolved rape cases in the City of Buffalo.

Mike had pleaded guilty in October to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Class "C" violent felony) in the gun case and was sentenced to 7 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on the gun case, which will be served concurrent to his sentence on the rape cases.

Flynn commends Detective Mark Costantino of the Buffalo Police Department Special Victims Unit, Niagara County Probation Officer Jake Hinton, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners at ECMC, Erie Crime Analysis Center, Central Police Services, Cheektowaga Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service for their work in this investigation.

Both cases were prosecuted by Assistant Chief Cathleen M. Roemer of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Unit.