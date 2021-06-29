Falls man sentenced for 2018 fatal shooting

Jun. 29—A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting in the City of Buffalo.

Hommys Rivera-Lopez, 26, of Niagara Falls was sentenced Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Rivera-Lopez admitted that he fatally shot 31-year-old Emmanuel Correa-Villegas with an illegal firearm in the vicinity of Letchworth Street and Dart Street in the City of Buffalo on Oct. 16, 2018.

After the homicide, the defendant fled to Puerto Rico where he was located by the U.S. Marshals Service. He waived extradition and was returned to Buffalo to be prosecuted in September 2019.

Rivera-Lopez pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter a (class "B" violent felony) on April 21.

Flynn commended Detective Sgt. Carl Lundin, Detective Adam Stephany, and retired Detective James Kaska of the Buffalo Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Task Force for their work in the investigation and apprehension.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley M. Morgan of the DA's Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Briana R.D. Miller of the DA's Felony Trials Bureau.