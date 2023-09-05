Falls man sentenced to at least 45 years in prison on murder and weapons charges

Sep. 5—A Niagara Falls man will spend at least the next 45 years of his life behind bars for the slaying of a popular North End barber

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek sentenced Antonio "Yayo" Carr to a prison term of 45 years to life for his conviction on murder and weapons charges in the killing of Tracy Greene in Oct. 2021. Wojtaszek ordered Carr to serve 25 years to life on a charge of second-degree murder and then directed that he serve consecutive 10-year terms for two separate weapons possession counts.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman hailed the sentencing.

"This sentence removes a dangerous, violent criminal from the streets of Niagara Falls and is entirely fitting for the cold blooded crime it punishes," Seaman said after the proceedings last week.

In May, a Niagara County Court jury took about three and a half hours to convict Carr, after a four-day trial on the murder and weapons charges. They found Carr, 30, guilty of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a single count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for gunning down Greene, 57, inside the barber shop that bore his name in the 1500 block of 18th Street.

Falls Police patrol officers found Greene's bullet-riddled body in his home and barber shop after responding to a call of a "man shot" just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021. As officers were racing to the scene, police dispatchers said that a 911 operator was speaking with Greene, by phone, and that the victim said he had been shot.

Before officers could reach the home, dispatchers reported that the 911 operator had heard five gunshots. The arriving officers reported that Green had been shot "multiple times."

Greene was declared dead a short time later.

In her closing argument to the jury, First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann played video clips, captured by exterior security cameras at Greene's home and business. The video was edited together with a recording of the victim's 911 call.

The video showed Carr entering the location, as the victim could be heard speaking with the 911 operator. After Carr disappeared into the building, the jury could hear a volley of gunshots on the 911 recording and then saw video of Carr leaving the crime scene.

"This was a cold-blooded killing," Seaman said at that time. "The defendant shot the victim with a small caliber rifle. When those shots weren't fatal, he left, returned moments later with a 9 mm handgun, and shot him six more times. Some of those shots were fired from directly over the victim while he lay on the floor."

In addition to Hoffmann, the case was also prosecuted by Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman.

Neither police nor prosecutors have ever commented on the motive for the murder. However, sources close to the investigation have said that Carr and Greene were well known to each other.

Carr was taken into custody 10 days after the slaying, when Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant at the home Carr shared with his girlfriend at 520 18th St. As detectives and officers approached the house, Carr's girlfriend, Nicole M. McDougall, 31, was sitting outside in her car and tried to warn him of the impending raid by blowing the horn of her vehicle.

She was stopped, taken into custody and charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Inside the home, detectives located the murder weapons.

In addition to the Greene homicide, detectives have said that Carr was no stranger to them. They said Carr has been a suspect in multiple shootings throughout the Falls. Carr was also a shooting victim in an incident on Sept. 26, 2021 at 19th and Niagara streets.