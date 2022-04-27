Falls man sentenced for manufacturing site stabbing

Apr. 27—LOCKPORT — A Falls man who pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors for his role in a stabbing incident at a Wheatfield manufacturing facility is headed to prison.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek sentenced Marques Green to 16 years behind bars for the attack that left a 33-year-old co-worker critically wounded. The sentence was the maximum that Wojtaszek could impose for Green's guilty plea to a charge of first-degree assault as a second felony offender.

Wojtaszek also sentenced Green, 28, to a seven-year prison term for violating probation on a 2021 conviction for attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. That sentence will run concurrently with the 16-year term.

The weapons possession conviction stemmed from an incident in Erie County.

Green fled from the area after the stabbing incident on Oct. 20, 2021 but was apprehended a day later following a high-speed chase in Rochester that involved the New York State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service. At the time, investigators said that Green, a female passenger in his car, and two troopers were taken to a Rochester-area hospital for minor injuries after the chase.

He was originally charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident took place at the Silipos plant on Williams Road in Wheatfield. Investigators and prosecutors have not revealed a motive for the stabbing.