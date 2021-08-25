Falls man sentenced over machete attack

Aug. 25—LOCKPORT — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation for his guilty plea in connection with a machete attack in June 2020.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. handed down the sentence to Joshua Phillips, 21, for his guilty plea to a single count of second-degree assault.

Phillips, who had already been jailed for 10 months before he was released on bail by Kloch, had faced a potential maximum sentence of seven years behind bars. He was originally indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on a charge of first-degree assault, which carried a possible maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The attack occurred outside Phillips' home on Lockport Street on June 2, 2020. Phillips' victim suffered what were described as "deep cuts to his arms" and also reportedly suffered nerve damage as a result of the attack.

Prosecutors said the victim had been with another man on the day of the attack and that man was involved in a dispute with Phillips.