Falls man sentenced in second murder case

May 12—BUFFALO — A Falls man, already serving a 64 years-to-life sentence for the murder of a Buffalo grandmother and her 17-month-old grandson, has been sentenced to an additional 20 years behind bars for the 2017 slaying of another man.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Kenyatta Austin, 29, formerly of the Falls, to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. Austin was sentenced as a second felony offender.

His sentenced will run concurrently with his previous sentence for the murder of Yvette Johnson and her grandson, Kyrie Johnson.

Austin entered his plea to the manslaughter charge just weeks before he was scheduled to stand trial for the March 2017 shooting death of Luis Flores.

Buffalo police accused Austin of shooting Flores, at around 3 p.m. on March 19, 2017, on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue. Flores, 24, was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, but died from his wounds a short time later.

Case convicted Austin on charges of murder, assault and weapons possession, following a bench trail, in the slaying of Yvette Johnson, 54, and her grandson, Kyrie Johnson, 17 months, on July 2, 2018. That shooting took place outside a home on Grape Street in Buffalo.

In addition to Johnson and her grandson, two other individuals were injured in the Grape Street shooting, but survived.

Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives said that on July 2, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Austin fired multiple shots at a group of people outside a home on Grape Street. The bullets struck Johnson, who was celebrating her 54th birthday that evening, and then hit her grandson.

"When you have a 17-month-old child (as a victim), it tugs at your heart," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said of the incident. "And what's also sad is we still don't know the motive. I still don't know why this happened."

Flynn called the double murder "one of the most horrific cases that has been prosecuted by my Homicide Bureau."

Austin is also serving a three-year prison sentence for his conviction on a weapons possession count in Niagara County.

The Erie County DA commended the Falls Police Department for their assistance in apprehending Austin. The day after the Grape Street murders, Cataract City cops searched Austin's home on 27th Street and found an illegal assault rifle which led to his Niagara County weapons charge.