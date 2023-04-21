Falls man sentenced to six years in prison for killing bicyclist in hit-and-run crash

Apr. 21—LOCKPORT — A Falls man will spend up to six years behind bars for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Lewiston Road in September.

Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano handed down a sentence of two to six years in prison to David P. Draper, 59, for his guilty plea to a single count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident without reporting. He had faced a potential sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison.

Draper took a plea deal from prosecutors in January and admitted that he had "struck a man riding a bicycle" on Lewiston Road between Mountain View Drive and the on/off ramps to Creek Road Extension at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 11. He also told Ottaviano that after hitting the man on the bike he "went home without stopping or reporting the accident."

After responding to a report of a "bicyclist down in the roadway," Lewiston police and Niagara County Sheriff's Office accident investigators determined that the victim had been hit by a vehicle that was heading south on Lewiston Road. Investigators said they located several pieces of the vehicle in the roadway and determined it was a gray- or silver-colored Toyota sedan, with front end damage on the passenger's side.

The victim of the crash was identified as Barry C. Tierney, 61, of Newfane. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

About three and half hours after the crash, Falls police found the vehicle that was involved in the accident to the 600 block of 69th Street. Lewiston police then recovered a silver Toyota Yaris.

Later that day, Draper turned himself in to police.

"The evidence in the case showed that the defendant had been drinking and that was the reason he did not stop and call police," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "Because he didn't stop we will never know what his blood alcohol content was."

Seaman said that under state law, leaving the scene of a fatal accident without reporting it carries the same penalties as a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

"Because nobody should be able to obtain a benefit from fleeing the scene," Seaman said.