Falls man will serve 45 years to life behind bars for murder of young mother and convenience store armed robbery

Aug. 10—LOCKPORT — Atrel M. Hudson showed no remorse as he stood before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano Wednesday morning.

The Falls man told the judge that police and prosecutors "got the wrong man" when they charged him with the murder and sexual abuse of a young mother and the armed robbery of a convenience store, both in September 2020. He said the indictments in both cases were "fraudulent" and that two separate juries "wrongly convicted" him, with "no evidence."

Ottaviano was unpersuaded by the arguments. The judge sentenced Hudson, 29, to a prison term of 25 years to life for his conviction on charges of first- and second-degree murder, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Mariah Wilson, 28, in her Falls apartment on Sept. 4, 2020.

Hudson was also sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his conviction on a charge of first-degree robbery for the gunpoint robbery of a Pine Avenue convenience store clerk later that September. Ottaviano ordered that Hudson serve the sentences consecutively.

"This was a long drawn-out ordeal for Mariah's children and family. They had to wait a long time while the Niagara Falls Police Department conducted a thorough investigation and the Niagara County Forensic Lab conducted testing before an indictment could be obtained," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "During that time period we knew the defendant was in jail on a parole violation, but they did not. They had another long wait as the case proceeded toward trial."

Seaman, who personally prosecuted the cases, along with First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann, had previously called Hudson's crimes "despicable" and said they "merit(ed) the maximum allowable sentence."

"Today Mariah's family left court knowing that their beloved family member's killer will be in prison hopefully for the rest of his life," Seaman said. "A person who could do what this defendant did to a young mother, while her children listened from the next room, should never be allowed to be free again."

In June, a Niagara County Court jury took less than three hours to find Hudson guilty on four of six counts in the indictment that accused him of Wilson's murder. Hudson was found guilty on on the two murder counts and the burglary and weapons possession charges, while he was acquitted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse and a first-degree murder charge tied to the alleged sexual abuse.

Seaman said Hudson "entered (Wilson's) home in the middle of the night, entered her bedroom, brutally beat her, and then shot her to death while her children were in the other room."

The jurors in the case heard five days of testimony. Hudson, with the assistance of a Niagara County public defender, acted as his own attorney.

Hudson has been jailed since his arrest in October 2020 in connection with the hold-up of the convenience store. He was indicted in that case in February 2021 and charged in the murder case in May 2022.