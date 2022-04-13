Falls man takes federal plea over 2018 incident at Packard Court

Apr. 13—BUFFALO — A Falls man has pleaded guilty, in U.S. District Court, to having at least 10 weapons in his Packard Road apartment while he was also dealing fentanyl.

Jeffrey Richards, 32, entered his plea before U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to charges of possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen firearm. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million.

Federal prosecutors said agents executed a search warrants at Richards' apartment in Packard Court on Dec. 14, 2018. During the search, investigators recovered quantities of acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, approximately 10 firearms, various rounds of ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, an "improvised destructive device" and various items used to manufacture a "destructive device."

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York did not specify what type of destructive devices were found in Richards' apartment.