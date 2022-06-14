Falls man takes plea in drug, gun case

Jun. 14—BUFFALO — A Falls man, arrested in September 2020 on on federal drug and gun charges, has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

Andrew Medina, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Buffalo before District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, in addition to a $10 million fine.

Medina was originally indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; attempting to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes; and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service.

Federal prosecutors, who are handling the case, said on August 31, 2020, U.S. Postal inspectors intercepted a package being shipped from California that contained approximately 837 grams of pure methamphetamine. On September 4, 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration agents conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel to Medina's home on South Avenue in the Falls.

The agents had replaced the methamphetamine with fake drugs and a transmitter.

Investigators said shortly after the package was dropped off on the porch of the South Avenue home, Medina came out of the house and retrieved the package. Agents said Medina then got into a vehicle and left, accompanied by a small child.

About an hour later, the transmitter alerted agents that the parcel had been opened. As the agents approached Medina's home, they saw him standing on a rear second-floor balcony, throwing the fake drugs and the package into an adjacent yard.

Medina was taken into custody and the agents executed a search warrant on the home. In addition to recovering the fake drugs and the package, they also seized approximately $15,200 in cash, 74 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a black iPhone.

The federal drug agents also found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a .40 caliber magazine loaded with five rounds. Medina had previously been convicted, three times in 2011 and 2012, on drug charges in California and was legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.