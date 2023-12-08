Falls Mayor Restaino's 2024 city budget takes effect after City Council budget meeting declared a "nullity"

Dec. 8—Falls Mayor Robert Restiano's proposed $101 million 2024 city budget is now in effect, without any of the amendments adopted by city council members at their Nov. 30 meeting.

In a series of emails with Falls Deputy Corporation Counsel Thomas DeBoy, Council Member Kenny Tompkins (I) and Council Chair David Zajac (R) were told that the mayor's spending plan had been legally adopted and that there was no further opportunity for the council to change that action since the Nov. 30 meeting had been declared a "nullity" for violations of New York's Open Meetings Law.

A "nullity" is a legal term that means that any actions taken by the council at its Nov. 30 meeting have "no legal force."

The City Charter requires that any amendments to the mayor's proposed budget must be adopted by the council no later than Dec. 1. That then triggers a 10-day period where the mayor can veto amendments and the council has an opportunity to override those vetoes.

Since the actions taken by the council on Nov. 30 had no legal force, under the terms of the City Charter, Restaino's proposed 2024 spending plan was deemed adopted. Zajac was told that with the deadline for amendments passed, there was nothing further the council could do to amend the budget.

City lawmakers had approved 10 out of 30 proposed amendments to the mayor's budget recommendations. Many of the amendments failed on tied votes because Council Member Traci Bax (R) was absent.

Zajac said Bax was excused from the meeting because she was traveling in connection with her private sector job.

The council's amendments raised expenditures in the proposed budget by just over $18,000, while also slightly lowering a property tax cut for homeowners and adding to an increase in the business property tax level set in the mayor's proposed $101 million spending plan.

The proposed budget changes marked the first time in Restaino's tenure as mayor that any of his spending plans had been subjected to amendments. The mayor would have had until today to issue any vetos.

In a three-page letter, sent Monday, marked privileged and confidential, but obtained by the Gazette, DeBoy told Zajac and the other council members that, "Without implying any criminal misconduct, the meeting (on Nov. 30) was illegal insofar as the (New York) Open Meetings Law is concerned."

DeBoy told the council that there were at least six violations of the Open Meetings Law. He said there was no audio recording of the meeting, noting that "there is a long history of the City Council requiring its meetings to be recorded to secure an objective record of what transpires at those meetings."

A Gazette reporter at the meeting noted that the audio system and the microphones linked to it appeared to be malfunctioning at the start of the council's budget session. DeBoy said the deputy city clerk who was assigned to the meeting and acting as the session's recording secretary, believed that the recording system was working and took inadequate notes of the council member's debate and actions.

"Guides on this subject — from Robert's Rules of Order to the New York State Department of State, Division of Local Government Services, caution recording secretaries to continue taking robust notes during meetings to guard against the risk that an audio recording system may become unavailable," DeBoy wrote.

The deputy corporation counsel said the meeting was also not televised on the Falls School District website, as is the council's common practice. That failure, DeBoy said, deprived the public of the ability to watch and listen to the council's deliberations.

DeBoy said the recording failures and a lack of adequate notes made it impossible to comply with Open Meeting Law requirements for the publishing of meeting minutes.

In his letter, DeBoy also noted "other serious violations of the Open Meetings Law that we must reckon with." One of those was a failure to list any of the 29 budget amendments on the meeting agenda or to publish the proposed amendments on the city's website at least 24 hours before the meeting.

DeBoy said the Council also failed to publish a notice of the Nov. 30 meeting on the city's website, in violation of the Open Meetings Law.

Twenty-eight of the 30 proposed amendments considered by the council were sponsored by some or all of the council's current three-member Republican majority.

Restaino's proposed budget contained across-the-board projected increases in sales tax revenues while providing a property tax cut for residents, but an increase in property taxes for businesses. The property tax increase fell below New York's 2% cap on yearly property tax hikes.

The mayor's proposed budget also included an allocation from the city's general fund to help hold the line on the city's refuse fee by subsidizing an expected increase in the Falls' contract with Modern Disposal.

The expenses of $101 million were balanced against revenue projections of around $93 million and a transfer of roughly $8 million in tribal revenue funds.

Many of the council's proposed amendments were identified as efforts to "reduce department spending to lower the tax levy." Those reductions totaled less than $8,000.

The council increased, by $5,000, its budget line for consultants and voted to create a new part-time position of City Council Clerk at a salary of $18,720.

Under the mayor's now-adopted budget, residential (Homestead) property taxpayers will see a drop in their taxes of 63 cents per $1,000 in assessed valuation. A decrease of 3.1%. The tax rate per $1,000 will fall from $20.00 this year to $19.37 in 2024.

The tax decrease for 2024 breaks a trend of tax increases for residential properties in recent budgets — a 42 cents per $1,000 increase in this year's budget, an increase of 44 cents per $1,000 in the 2022 spending plan and an increase of 63 cents per $1,000 for 2021.

The mayor's budget will increase business (Non-Homestead) property taxes by 72 cents per $1,000 in assessed valuation. An increase of 1.8%. The tax rate will rise from $39.50 per $1,000 this year to $40.22 in 2024.