Falls murder case going to grand jury

Feb. 15—A Town of Niagara man will await the action of a Niagara County grand jury, after waiving a preliminary hearing on a murder charge in Falls City Court on Monday.

Gilbert Cruz declined a hearing that would have revealed some of the evidence that detectives have obtained in their investigation into the slaying of Timothy Weymer. Assistant Public Defender A. Joseph Catalano told acting Falls City Court Judge Rebecca L. Town that,"After discussing (a hearing) with my client, we believe it is best that he waive a hearing."

When Town asked Cruz if he agreed with that recommendation, he replied, "Yes."

First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann had told Town that she was prepared to go forward with the hearing, otherwise the case would go to a grand jury.

"The case will go forward now to (Niagara County Court)," Town said.

Cruz, 34, of Elderberry Place, remains held without bail after pleading not guilty to a single count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Weymer. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have said that they are still in the process of determining what led to the murder of the Cheektowaga man in a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel on Feb. 8.

Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a call at the Quality Inn, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd., just before 8 p.m. for a report of a man found dead in his room there. Officers found the body of Weymer, 56, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered that Weymer had been stabbed to death. Investigators said they believe that Weymer died several hours before his body was discovered.

Hotel staff discovered Weymer's body after members of his family had called the hotel looking for him. Police sources said Weymer, who worked on Grand Island, was known to stay at the hotel when he was working odd hours and wanted to avoid a trip home to Cheektowaga.

As detectives from CID and the Crime Scene Unit collected evidence from Weymer's room, they determined that his 2009 Chevy Impala was missing form the hotel parking lot.

Falls police issued an "attempt to locate" for the vehicle to law enforcement agencies across Niagara County. At about 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, Lewiston Police Officer Colin King spotted the Impala traveling on the I-190 near Witmer Road.

King began following the vehicle, which exited onto Witmer Road and made a right on Hyde Park Boulevard. As other police agencies, including the Town of Niagara Police, New York State Police, New York Park Police and Niagara County Sheriff's Office joined in following the vehicle it sped onto the the Niagara Scenic Parkway.

A high-speed pursuit ensued and ended when the driver of the vehicle, identified as Cruz, lost control of the car and spun into a snow bank. Officer King and others took Cruz into custody.

A female passenger in the car was also taken into custody.

Unconfirmed social media accounts suggested that the woman may have been kidnapped by Cruz. However, Falls police said they are not investigating a possible kidnapping tied to Cruz.

Other police sources indicated that the woman in the car had been with Cruz "of her own free will." The unidentified woman is reportedly being held on outstanding arrest warrants from Niagara Falls City Court.

Cruz is a Level 3 sex offender, after being convicted in June 2017 of attempted second-degree rape for having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old victim. He was sentenced to a term of 5 years in state prison for that conviction.

In June 2010, Cruz was convicted of second-degree rape in connection with a May 2009 incident involving a victim under the age of 16. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 10 years probation in that case.

Both of the sex crimes were investigated and charged by Buffalo police.