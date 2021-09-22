Falls murder suspect gets prison term

Sep. 22—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, awaiting trial on a murder charge, is already on his way to state prison for his guilty plea to charges stemming from his arrest in that case.

Michael A. Mease, 20, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years behind bars for his plea to charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest during an Oct. 9 encounter with Falls police. Officers and and detectives were attempting to take Mease into custody on a murder charge that accuses him of gunning down a 26-year-old woman as she left a memorial for another homicide victim in September 2020.

Investigators said Mease was in possession of a loaded handgun as they approached him and then began fighting with officers as they attempted to place him into handcuffs.

The prison term is the maximum that could have been imposed by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. He also added 5 years of post release supervision to Mease's sentence.

Mease has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the Sept. 29, 2020 slaying of Shakiya Boyce.

Boyce died in a hail of gunfire at the intersection of 20th Street and Centre Avenue. She was the city's 14th homicide victim of 2020.

Police said they responded to a shooting call around 6:45 p.m. that day and patrol officers said they found Boyce, lying in the street, not breathing and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said Boyce had been at the intersection to visit a memorial at that location for homicide victim Clyde Coleman III.

As Boyce was leaving the memorial and getting into a friend's car, investigators said she was struck by numerous bullets. Witnesses at the scene said they heard "several gunshots."

Boyce was treated at the scene and then rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was pronounced dead, a short time later, in the emergency room.

Neither Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives nor Niagara County prosecutors have commented on what may have triggered the murder.