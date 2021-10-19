Falls murder suspect may face additional charges

Oct. 19—A Falls man who is no stranger to Cataract City cops is being held without bail on murder and weapons charges in connection with the slaying of another man on 18th Street.

Antonio Carr, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon during a Monday morning arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court. He was ordered held without bail and is expected to be charged with another weapons count later today stemming from the seizure of a gun when he was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant, at around 3 p.m. Sunday, at a home Carr shared with his girlfriend at 520 18th St. As detectives and officers approached the house, Carr's girlfriend, Nicole M. McDougall, 31, was sitting outside in her car.

Investigators said McDougall tried to warn Carr of the impending raid by blowing the horn of her vehicle. She was stopped, taken into custody and charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

McDougall was released on an appearance ticket under New York's bail reform law.

Inside the home, detectives located Carr and the handgun. In addition to the Tracy Green homicide, Carr is a suspect in other shootings in the city.

Carr was also a shooting victim in an incident on Sept. 26 at 19th and Niagara streets.

Green's bullet-riddled body was found in his home, and the barber shop that bore his name, at 1509 18th Street. Falls Police patrol officers had responded to an initial report of a "man shot." just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 2.

As officers were racing to the scene, police dispatchers said that a 911 operator was speaking with the victim, by phone, who said he had been shot. Before officers could reach the home, dispatchers reported that the 911 operator had heard five gunshots.

In a recording, reviewed by the Gazette, the 911 operator can be heard saying, "Five shots. Five shots fired."

As the police dispatcher relays that information to responding officers, the 911 operator can be heard saying, "Sir. Sir. Are you there?" Then, after a pause, the operator says, "Hello? Is anybody there?"

Officers arriving on the scene found a door to the home and business open and entered the building. Once inside, the officers said they found Green on the floor and attempted to provide first aid.

The officers reported that Green had been shot "multiple times."

Niagara Falls Fire and EMTS, who had also responded to the shooting call, and were staging nearby, joined police at the scene, but Green, 58, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Neither investigators nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the murder. However, sources close to the investigation have said that Carr and Green were known to each other.