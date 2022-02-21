Falls murder trial begins on Tuesday

Feb. 21—Jury selection is slated to start on Tuesday for a Falls man charged in the stabbing death of another man in Gluck Park almost a year ago.

Xavaier M. Crayton, 20, faces a single count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Xavier Travis. Crayton has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case will be tried before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Crayton was taken into custody almost two weeks after Travis was killed by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force at a home in Buffalo. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and task force agents had been hunting for him for more than a week.

He had emerged early on in the investigation as the prime suspect in the stabbing of Travis. Investigators said they believed that Crayton had fled from the Falls immediately after the fatal attack.

Sources said the investigation of the murder was initially stymied by a lack of cooperation by some potential witnesses. However, detectives said they were eventually able to gather sufficient evidence linking Crayton to the crime.

Patrol officers had been dispatched to a call of a disturbance just after 10 p.m. on April 8 at the park on 16th Street near Weston Avenue and found Travis' body lying in the street. The initial call indicated that a large group of people were fighting and a man was "on the ground bleeding."

First officers on the scene said Travis, 19, was "unresponsive" when they arrived. Initial reports from the scene indicated that Travis and others had been involved in a "dice game" when a fight over money involved in the game erupted.

Travis was reported to have suffered a single serious stab wound. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs spent close to 10 minutes performing CPR on Travis before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead from his wound a short time after his arrival at Memorial.