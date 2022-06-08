Falls officials cite 'transparency' in release of officer-involved shooting footage

Jun. 8—It happened in a split second.

As Falls Police Officer Gregory Paul approaches Reginald D. Barnes standing next to a police cruiser on Friday afternoon in the drive-thru lane behind a Niagara Falls Boulevard pharmacy, he placed his left hand on Barnes' left arm in an attempt to take him into custody. Barnes jerks his arm away from Paul and begins to pull away as the officer tries to control him by grabbing his shirt.

Two other Falls Police officers are on the scene, Patrol Officer Dominic Senese and Patrol Lt. Joseph Scibilia. Senese's newly issued Axon body camera is activated and recording.

But the camera's audio function is buffering, so the video is silent.

The video shows Barnes fall to the ground and Paul attempts to bring him to his feet. Barnes is able to escape from Paul's grasp and the video shows that Senese has pulled out his Taser and is pointing it in Barnes' direction.

Eight seconds have elapsed since the start of the incident.

Barnes stumbles and almost falls and begins to run from the officers. Senese fires his Taser, but it has no effect. It's not clear if both of the Taser's prongs have penetrated Barnes' clothing.

Suddenly, Barnes stops running away from the officers. He turns and begins to walk toward Senese with his left hand on his left pants pocket.

The video shows Senese still holding out his Taser as Barnes pulls something from his pocket. Seventeen seconds into his confrontation with the officers, Barnes brandishes a knife and runs directly at Senese.

As he reaches the officer, the video shows Barnes thrusting the knife over Senese's head. Police say Barnes then stabbed Senese in the back.

The Taser flies out of Senese's hand and he puts that hand in Barnes' face to push him away. As Senese retreats from Barnes, and the the video image widens out, Paul can be seen with his police issued handgun out of its holster and pointed toward the ground.

Scibilia can also be observed on the video with his handgun drawn and pointed in the direction of Barnes.

The body camera video shows Barnes turning from Senese and, still holding the knife, charging toward Paul. Paul levels his handgun and fires directly at Barnes.

The video shows Barnes put his hands up as he is hit by the gunfire and he falls face forward on a patch of grass. It's not clear how many times Paul may have fired his weapon.

Barnes' body then rolls to a stop at Paul's feet.

The entire incident lasted just 30 seconds from the time that Paul first reached out in an attempt to place Barnes in handcuffs. Falls Police Officer Kayla Richards, who arrived on the scene just after the shooting, joined Senese in rushing to administer first aid to Barnes.

The graphic body camera video was released Tuesday afternoon by Falls police, who said that were looking to provide "transparency" about the officer-involved shooting.

"This is difficult. This is every police officer's nightmare," Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said. "As you can see, this incident escalated very quickly."

Barnes, 29, of the Falls is in critical but stable condition on life-support at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. He was rushed there after the shooting.

Senese, who suffered what police said were minor injuries to his back and arm, was treated and released from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Faso said the knife attack was blunted by Senese's ballistic vest.

Falls police said both Paul and Scibilia have been placed on paid administrative leave as detectives continue their investigation of the shooting.

Faso, Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. John Conti and Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman each stressed during a Tuesday press conference what they called the "ongoing nature" of the investigation.

"We want to provide transparency in regard to this incident," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "We had to make sure of the facts."

Faso confirmed much of the incident timeline, as reported in the Gazette's Saturday edition.

It began unfolding after 5 p.m. Friday, when police dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that Barnes had been seen in the vicinity of 84th Street and Frontier Avenue. In July 2020, Barnes plead guilty in Niagara County Court to s ingle charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

The plea closed a domestic violence case that also saw Barnes initially charged with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary. After Covid-related delays, Barnes was sentenced in May to 10 years probation and his victim was given a 10-year order of protection.

He appeared in court on Thursday for a sex offender registration hearing.

A neighbor of Barnes' victim placed the call to police dispatchers and reportedly began to chase him from the neighborhood. The neighbor flagged down patrol officers in the vicinity of 81st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Those officers located Barnes in the parking lot at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard. Despite the lack of audio on the body camera video, Faso said the officers on scene repeatedly gave commands to Barnes that he ignored.

When Barnes' victim appeared at the scene, and told police about her order of protection, that was when Paul attempted to take Barnes into custody.

"This is still an ongoing investigation," Faso said. "I think (the body cam video) speaks volumes. We have witnesses (to what happened). But (the body cam video) takes it to another level."

Seaman said prosecutors have made no decision on possible charges for Barnes.

"We're in the midst of our investigation and we're going to wait until the investigation is complete (before considering charges)," the district attorney said.

Seaman said he would like to be able to speak with Barnes as part of that investigation. He also it's not clear if his office or the New York Attorney General will conduct an investigation of the police use of force during the incident.

Under state law, if a person dies in an encounter with police, the Attorney General is required to conduct a use of force investigation. If there is no death, local prosecutors are tasked with reviewing the police conduct.

"At this time, it's not clear whose investigation it is," Seaman said.