Falls police arrest suspect in burglary spree

Oct. 22—A Falls man, who police believe may be involved in a recent rash of burglaries in the city, has been arrested and charged in connection with at least one break-in early Thursday morning.

David M. Smith, 25, 531 20th St., was charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

Smith was taken into custody by police in the 900 block of 24th Street at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday as a number of officers flooded the 2900 block of Grand Avenue in response to multiple calls of garages in that area being burglarized. At the time he was stopped, officers said Smith had tools that could be used to commit burglaries in his possession.

He also reportedly had items in his possession, including a saw, a hose and an air compressor, that had been taken from some of the burglarized garages.

Smith was released from custody, immediately after his arrest, because his charges do not qualify for bail under New York's Bail Reform Act.

Officers were first called to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue at around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a car break-in. A female victim told officers that she was in her home, when she heard a banging noise in the alley behind her house. When she investigated the noise, the woman said she saw a male suspect trying to break a window on her vehicle. When the victim confronted the suspect, he fled on a bicycle.

About 45 minutes later, officers returned to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue for another vehicle break-in complaint. A female victim called police after spotting a male suspect hiding underneath her 2017 Chevy Equinox. The suspect fled before police arrived, but the victim told officers that a window was broken on her SUV. The victim said only a "cheap pair of leopard print sunglasses" were taken from the vehicle.

At 10 p.m., officers were flagged down by a resident of the 2700 block of Grand Avenue who told them that someone had broken into his garage. The victim said someone had managed to force open a door to the garage. The man said a pair of Air Jordan sneakers and speaker were taken from the garage.

Crime Scene Unit detectives who responded to the scene found a pair of bicycles up against the garages. One of the bikes had a weed whacker attached to it.

The victim said neither the bikes nor the weed whacker belonged to him.

An hour later, at around 11 p.m., officers were flagged down by a resident of the 2900 block of Grand Avenue, who also said his garage had been broke into. Police said a door to the garage had been kicked-in and vehicle inside the garage had a window smashed.

Police said the garage also appeared to have been "rummaged" through. That victim identified the items taken from Smith, by officers, as belonging to him.