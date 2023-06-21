Falls police ask for help from the public to locate suspect in 18th Street homicide on Monday

Jun. 21—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are now turning to the public in an effort to locate the suspected gunman who killed a Falls man in the 2000 block of 18th Street on Monday.

The suspect is identified as Juan J. Ubiles, 38, of the Falls. Detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force have been searching for Ubiles, who is known to frequent both the Falls and Lockport, since late Monday afternoon.

Members of the Falls Police Emergency Response Team, along with task force agents, conducted searches at homes in the 1800 block of Niagara Avenue and the 1900 block of Falls Street in their hunt for Ubiles. The searches failed to yield an arrest.

Falls Police patrol officers responded to a report of "a person shot" in the 2000 block of 18th Street at around 11:13 a.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a 44-year-old Falls man lying on the apron of a driveway and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots and then discovering the victim.

The victim, Gregory Vincent, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not commented on what may have triggered the shooting. Crime Scene Unit investigators recovered a number of spent shell casings, lying in the street near a corner store not far from where the victim was found.

Investigators were also reportedly canvassing the area for security or surveillance cameras that may have captured video of the shooting.

Ubiles is described as 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. Police stressed that Ubiles should be considered armed and potentially dangerous.

He is known to investigators and has a previous weapons related conviction for shooting up a home on Michigan Avenue in August 2010.

Ubiles, then 29, pleaded guilty, in a deal with prosecutors, to a charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He admitted he was carrying a loaded .40-caliber handgun with him, when a home in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue was hit with multiple rounds of gunfire on Aug. 30, 2010.

Investigators said at the time that Ubiles drove up to the home in a mini-van, while children and a woman were sitting on the front porch, and began shooting.

"(A man Ubiles was targeting) was on his porch with his two children and his girlfriend," then Falls Detective Lt. Michael Trane said. "(Ubiles) got out of his van and started shooting at (the victim). He fired several shots, then returned to his vehicle."

Neither the intended target nor his girlfriend nor the children were struck by the gunfire. Trane said the victim then jumped into his own car and began searching for Ubiles.

"He found (Ubiles') van in the alley in the 2200 block between Pierce and Willow (avenues) and began following it," Trane said. "The van was heading east toward Hyde Park Boulevard and when Ubiles saw the victim following him, he turned off the alley and drove between two houses."

Ubiles' van side-swiped one home, causing minor damage and then drove out into the 2200 block of Pierce Avenue. The victim continued to drive eastbound down the alley.

"As the victim came out of the alley, he saw the van at a stop sign at Pierce (Avenue) and 24th (Street) and he headed toward it," Trane said. "Ubiles got out of his van and pointed his gun toward the victim and, in an effort to avoid being shot, (the victim) rammed Ubiles' van with his car."

The impact of the crash propelled both vehicles up onto a nearby lawn. Trane said Ubiles yelled some additional threats at his victim and then ran east down Pierce Avenue.

Witnesses said Ubiles had a gun in his hand as he fled. The target of the shooting incident later told detectives he had no idea why Ubiles was shooting at him.

Police said anyone who may see Ubilies should call 911 and not approach him.

Anyone who may have information about the 18th Street homicide is asked to contact detectives at 716-286-4553.