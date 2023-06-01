Falls police charge two adults, one teen in Tim Hortons assault

Jun. 1—Niagara Falls police have made three arrests in connection with an assault that left the manager of a Falls Tim Hortons restaurant hospitalized.

Two adults and a 13-year-old have all been charged by police with second-degree gang assault.

The adults were arraigned Thursday morning in Niagara Falls City Court Thursday where they pleaded not guilty. The judge in the case set bail at $20,000 for both individuals.

The 13-year-old who has been charged received an appearance ticket and has been ordered to report to the Niagara County Probation Department. The charge involving the 13-year-old will be handled in Niagara County Family Court.

The arrests follow an incident on Sunday at the Tim Hortons restaurant at the corner of Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard where a manager working the drive-through was assaulted behind the counter by several individuals. The incident was captured on video, which was widely distributed across social media this week.

This is a developing story and the Niagara Gazette will provide more details as they are made available.