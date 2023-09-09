Falls police say GIVE is critical crime fighting tool. Criticize council members who opposed program

Sep. 9—For a decade now, New York's Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program has been at the center of the state's efforts to partner with local law enforcement to battle crime.

However, the continued involvement of Falls police in the program was briefly in doubt on Wednesday when City Council members approved accepting state grant funding for the program, totaling more than $2.1 million dollars, by just one vote.

Council Member Vincent Cauley (R) and Member Donta Myles (D) each voted to reject taking the state's cash, while Council Chair David Zajac (R) and Members Traci Bax (R) and Kenny Tompkins (I) voted to approve participation in the GIVE initiative for another year.

The close vote angered Falls Police Superintendent John Faso.

"I was surprised and deeply disappointed," Faso said of the razor-thin margin to approve his department remaining in the GIVE program. "We've been participating in this for 10 years. It is a highly effective tool."

Mayor Robert Restaino also expressed frustration over the vote.

"Gun violence is a problem everywhere," the mayor said. "I've got council members who want to lament gun violence and then when there's an opportunity to do something about it, they vote no."

Cauley, who said he "supports the NFPD," appeared to question the amount of money being spent on the program.

"Grant funds are great," Cauley said. "But are we throwing money at issues? I'm against the waste of taxpayer dollars."

The comment brought a rebuke from Tompkins who pointed out the program "doesn't cost the city anything."

In paperwork sent to the council by Restaino, in support of the GIVE grant, the mayor also noted "there is no local cash match associated with this grant."

Myles expressed reservations about the program's components, saying he believed that community engagement was critical to combating crime, and especially gun violence.

But both Faso and Restaino said involving affected communities in reducing violence is one of the four major pillars of the current GIVE program.

"We were especially excited about the community interaction component of GIVE," Faso said. "It's probably one of the most important parts of this program. GIVE is more than just enforcement."

In his message to the council, Restaino said, "Besides the enforcement aspect, the NFPD will be able to implement more community-oriented services which will allow officers to meet with community and church groups, as well as to engage the youth of our city on a more personal level."

The New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), which funds GIVE, describes it as "a key component of New York state's shooting and homicide reduction strategy." For the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the governor and state legislature appropriated more than $36 million for the program, the highest funding level in the initiative's history.

Funds are provided to 28 police departments, district attorney's offices, probation departments and sheriff's offices in the 21 counties outside of New York City that have been hit the hardest by gun violence and violent crime.

"If we had failed to secure that (funding), it would have been sad," Restaino said.

GIVE funding has also been provided to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara County Probation Department.

DCJS says the current program focuses on four core elements: people, places, alignment and engagement. An agency spokesperson said GIVE is directed at "top offenders who have been identified as being responsible for most shootings and homicides or aggravated assaults."

The program is described as focusing on "preventative and enforcement efforts" on geographic locations (hot spots) where crime data and analysis demonstrate that most shootings and homicides or aggravated assaults occur. Falls Police Captain Nicholas Ligammari, who is administering this latest version of GIVE said it's "a multi-agency, evidence-based, enforcement program."

"All this stuff will now be data-driven," Ligammari said.

Along with prevention and enforcement, the DCJS spokesperson stressed that GIVE requires participating law enforcement agencies to "coordinate and align all existing resources in the community in an effort to reduce shootings and homicides or aggravated assaults and that the program demands a strategy of engagement with "key stakeholders and the community at large."

To accomplish this, the GIVE program requires participating law enforcement agencies to "clearly articulate how organized outreach to key stakeholders and the community at large will occur; how the stakeholders and community will be given a voice; and how coordination will occur in a transparent manner that fosters wide-ranging support for violence reduction efforts."

GIVE jurisdictions are also required to use a policing framework known as Problem-Oriented Policing (POP). DCJS said the key components of POP are hotspots policing, focused deterrence, street outreach, and a concept called Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED).

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design looks at how the design of buildings, landscaping and outdoor environments can either encourage or discourage crime. Falls cops have called the concept a "potential game changer" in preventing crime.