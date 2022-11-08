Falls Police detectives dies after battle with COVID-19 related illness

Nov. 8—Niagara Falls police are morning the passing of a department detective.

Kristina "Tina" Zell, a 22-year veteran of the force died on Monday after a lengthy battle with what what was described as "a COVID-19 related illness."

Police Superintendent John Faso, a long-time friend of Zell's, made the announcement of her death on Monday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that I must announce the passing of Detective Kristina Zell," Faso said, noting her "EOW" (End of Watch) as 11/07/2022.

Zell was an enormously popular patrol officer, who began her career with the NFPD in March 2000. She moved from the Patrol Division to the department's Warrant Services Unit and was ultimately assigned to the United States Marshalls Service Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force.

In October 2017, Zell was promoted to the rank of detective and assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID). During her time in CID she specialized in sex crime investigations.

Zell, a dedicated runner, also served as a Physical Training Instructor at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy.

"Detective Zell will be greatly missed by all of our officers and detectives and by the members of the many law enforcement agencies she worked with over the past 22 years," Faso said.