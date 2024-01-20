Falls Police detectives hunt suspect in violent gas station robbery

Jan. 20—Falls police are urgently seeking help from the public as they look for a suspect who "brutally attacked" a clerk during a Friday morning robbery of a LaSalle gas station.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said the robbery took place around 7 a.m. at a gas station at 63rd Street and Buffalo Avenue, near the north Grand Island Bridge exit of the I-190. The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras at the gas station.

Investigators said the video shows the suspect entering the small convenience store toward the rear of the gas station property. The male suspect walks in and immediately attacks the female clerk with a hammer, beating her in the head.

"It was brutal and very difficult to watch," one detective said of the video."(The suspect) just walked in and hit her in the head with a hammer."

Police said the unidentified woman suffered "serious injuries" and was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Detectives said the victim was expected to be transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Investigators said the suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash as well as cigarettes and other merchandise before leaving the store. The suspect was last seen walking east on Buffalo Avenue from 68th Street.

Detectives released an image of the suspect taken from the security camera video.

Police said that during the course of the robbery, a male customer, who was driving a black Acura sedan, came into the store. Detectives said the customer "had an interaction with the suspect" and the the suspect "appeared to pretend that he was the store clerk."

CID detectives said they were trying to locate the customer to talk to him about what he may have seen or what the suspect may have told him.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect or have information regarding his identity to contact them at 716-286-4553 or by calling the NFPD General Information Number at 716-286-4711.