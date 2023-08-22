Falls Police detectives searching for clues in Fourth Street shooting that left one man dead and one in critical condition

Aug. 22—One of two men shot in the 400 block of Fourth Street early Saturday morning is continuing to cling to life in a Buffalo hospital, while Falls Police detectives say they are "still investigating the chronology of the event."

Monday afternoon, Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives said an unidentified surviving victim of the shooting remained in critical condition at the Erie County Medical Center. At the same time, detectives said they are still actively trying to determine what led to the hail of bullets that took the life of Desmond Zimmerman, 25, of the Falls.

Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 4:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Fourth Street. When the officers arrived, witnesses said two male victims had already been taken from the scene in what police said were "private vehicles."

The two men, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

One of the men was stabilized and transported to ECMC. Zimmerman was pronounced dead of his wounds in the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center.

Police confirmed that a "large melee" took place in the lobby of the NFMMC emergency room between "the two groups involved in the shooting", but said no shots were fired at the hospital and no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Investigators said a group of people were "hanging out" in the 400 block of Fourth Street when an argument apparently erupted, followed by gunfire. Crime Scene Unit (CSU) detectives recovered a number of spent shell casings on the sidewalk and in the middle of Fourth Street.

Detectives seized at least one of the vehicles used to transport the victims to Memorial. The car had bullets holes in its windshield and rear driver's side quarter panel. Police said the vehicle hit a parked car as it sped away from the shooting scene, causing heavy damage to its front end.

Zimmerman was the nephew of community activist and youth sports coach Johnny C. Parks. Speaking at a Saturday night vigil for his nephew, Parks called the shooting "senseless" and said the violence on the streets has to stop.

"His life was taken far too soon," Parks said. "The youth have to stop killing each other."

Parks said Zimmerman was a talented baseball and football player in youth sports.

"He was a vey well-liked young man, on and off the field," Parks said. "His family is grieving."

Zimmerman leaves behind two young children.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact them 716-286-4553 or 716-286 4711.