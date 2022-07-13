Falls police hunt Pine Avenue killer

Jul. 13—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man on Pine Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

Patrol officers were dispatched at around 5:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Pine Avenue for an initial call of "a man down" and then calls of "shots fired." When the first officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of what was described as a "young male lying in a pool of blood" in the center of the street.

Officers said they administered first aid to the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by EMTs.

Police have not identified the victim, but the Gazette has learned that he is a 22-year-old Buffalo resident. Sources at the scene said the victim was in the Falls to attend a party and may have been buying alcohol at a nearby liquor store.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the victim may have been involved in an argument prior to being shot. Investigators believe he was not shot in the street, but fell there after being wounded.

Crime Scene Unit detectives were observed scouring the area for evidence and Pine Avenue was closed down between Ninth and Eighth streets for more than an hour.

It's the second homicide of the year to occur in that area. On May 2, Falls police responded to the 600 block of Ninth Street and the corner of Pine Avenue and Seventh Street for a double shooting that left one man dead and another seriously wounded.

The gunfire first erupted in the courtyard of the Yorkshire Apartments, 628 Ninth St., just before 4:20 p.m. that day. Eight minutes later, Falls Police patrol officers received a call for a second possible shooting in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found a male victim lying in a doorway entrance to the complex. The victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second shooting victim was found, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs at the Pine Avenue crime scene. He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, in Buffalo, for treatment.

Police and prosecutors have since charged Shaquan Gibson, 47, 1859 Weston Ave., with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shootings which took the life of Cyjear Benton and left a 26-year-old Falls man wounded.

Gibson has pleaded not guilty to those charges.