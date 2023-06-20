Falls police intensifying search for suspect in city's latest homicide

Jun. 20—NIAGARA FALLS — Police on Monday afternoon intensified their search for a suspect in the city's latest homicide.

Members of the Falls Police Emergency Response Team conducted searches at homes in the 1800 block of Niagara Avenue and the 1900 block of Falls Street in their hunt for a Falls man who investigators believe may have been the gunman who shot and killed another Falls man in the 2000 block of 18th Street late Monday morning. The searches failed to yield an arrest and Falls Police Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force were continuing the hunt into Monday evening.

Falls Police patrol officers responded to a report of "a person shot" in the 2000 block of 18th Street at around 11:13 a.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a 44-year-old Falls man lying on the apron of a driveway and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots and then discovering the victim.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not commented on what may have triggered the shooting. Crime Scene Unit investigators recovered a number of spent shell casings, lying in the street near near a corner store not far from where the victim was found.

Investigators were also reportedly canvassing the area for security or surveillance cameras that may have captured video of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at (716) 286-4553formation number at (716) 286-4711.