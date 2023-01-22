Falls police investigate fatal South Avenue shooting

Jan. 21—Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting incident on the 1100 block of South Avenue at the corner of Lockport Street.

Police were called to the area about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot several times and found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR ambulance crew also responded to the scene. The male was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.