Falls police investigate four separate reports of gunfire

Oct. 14—The sound of gunfire echoed through the Falls on Wednesday, as police investigated four shooting incidents and a report of a man with a gun that led to a lockdown of Niagara Falls City Hall.

Around 12:50 p.m., Falls Police patrol officers responded to the 400 block of 24th Street for a report of "shots heard." A witnesses told police dispatchers that they heard people arguing and then heard four or five gunshots.

Moments later, dispatchers told officers that a female shooting victim was at Mount St. Mary's Hospital. The victim reportedly drove to the hospital to seek treatment for a a non-life-threatening wound to her lower leg.

The Niagara Street Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown as a result of the incident.

While officers were still on the scene on 24th Street, at about 1:03 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a "possible subject with a gun" in the 700 block of Main Street, just outside of Falls City Hall.

A witness they observed a male suspect, wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie and black pants, take a "foot long gun" from a vehicle and then walk through the city hall parking lot. The vehicle was described as a "bluish-grey older model sedan with a Texas license plate."

Officers and detectives reported that the located the vehicle, but not a suspect. The vehicle was towed by the Crime Scene Unit..

Police maintained a protective detail around city hall as a precaution.

At 1:12 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cudaback Avenue for another report of "shots fired." Multiple callers told police dispatchers that they had heard gunshots and saw a black, 4-door car speeding from the area.

Responding officers reported they found six shell casings in the roadway and a bullet on a garbage can lid between two homes. One of the homes had been the scene of an August shooting.

Around 5 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. The officers said they found a male victim suffering from multiple bullet wounds.

The man was reportedly shot in the shoulder and hip, but police said the wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

About 90 minutes later, at 6:22 p.m., officers returned to the 400 block of 24th Street for a call fo "shots fired." Witnesses reported hearing up to 10 gunshots, but police said they found no evidence of a shooting.