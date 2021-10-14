Falls police investigate four separate reports of gunfire

Rick Pfeiffer, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·2 min read

Oct. 14—The sound of gunfire echoed through the Falls on Wednesday, as police investigated four shooting incidents and a report of a man with a gun that led to a lockdown of Niagara Falls City Hall.

Around 12:50 p.m., Falls Police patrol officers responded to the 400 block of 24th Street for a report of "shots heard." A witnesses told police dispatchers that they heard people arguing and then heard four or five gunshots.

Moments later, dispatchers told officers that a female shooting victim was at Mount St. Mary's Hospital. The victim reportedly drove to the hospital to seek treatment for a a non-life-threatening wound to her lower leg.

The Niagara Street Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown as a result of the incident.

While officers were still on the scene on 24th Street, at about 1:03 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a "possible subject with a gun" in the 700 block of Main Street, just outside of Falls City Hall.

A witness they observed a male suspect, wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie and black pants, take a "foot long gun" from a vehicle and then walk through the city hall parking lot. The vehicle was described as a "bluish-grey older model sedan with a Texas license plate."

Officers and detectives reported that the located the vehicle, but not a suspect. The vehicle was towed by the Crime Scene Unit..

Police maintained a protective detail around city hall as a precaution.

At 1:12 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cudaback Avenue for another report of "shots fired." Multiple callers told police dispatchers that they had heard gunshots and saw a black, 4-door car speeding from the area.

Responding officers reported they found six shell casings in the roadway and a bullet on a garbage can lid between two homes. One of the homes had been the scene of an August shooting.

Around 5 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. The officers said they found a male victim suffering from multiple bullet wounds.

The man was reportedly shot in the shoulder and hip, but police said the wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

About 90 minutes later, at 6:22 p.m., officers returned to the 400 block of 24th Street for a call fo "shots fired." Witnesses reported hearing up to 10 gunshots, but police said they found no evidence of a shooting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories