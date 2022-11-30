Falls police investigate a pair of shootings on 19th Street

Nov. 30—Falls police are investigating a pair of shootings that left two men injured in separate incidents on 19th Street Tuesday.

The first burst of gunfire came at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, but police were not called until about an hour later when a victim arrived at the emergency room of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The male victim told officers that he was shot while walking on 19th Street.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh that was not believed to be life-threatening.

The man told police that "he did not know who shot him and did not see the suspect." He also told officers he "did not suspect anyone targeted him."

In a report on the incident, officers noted that the victim "was uncooperative with providing any further information."

Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives were called out and patrol officers said they were able to locate a crime scene in the 400 block of 19th Street.

Later in the day, at around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station and convenience store in the 600 block of 19th Street for a "possible gunshot victim."

When patrol officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate a victim or any other evidence of the shooting. Officers began checking security cameras at the convenience store to see if they had captured the shooting.

While the officers and detectives were at the scene, police dispatchers were notified that another gunshot wound victim had arrived at the Memorial Medical Center emergency room.

Investigators then responded to the medical center and found a second male victim, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

Police have released no additional information about the shootings, but detectives indicated they remain under investigation.