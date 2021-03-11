Falls police investigate shooting outside mini-mart

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·1 min read

Mar. 11—Falls Police detectives are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station and mini-mart at the corner of 10th Street and Pine Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a call of a shooting and when they arrived they found the victim, an unidentified male, laying on the pavement just outside the entrance door to the mini-mart. Reports from the scene indicated that the man had been shot and was seriously wounded.

Falls firefighters and EMTs provided emergency treatment and the victim was transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Further information on the man's condition or circumstances surrounding the shooting were unavailable Wednesday night.

