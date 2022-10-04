Falls police investigate weekend shooting incidents

Oct. 4—Falls police are investigating a shooting incident late Sunday night.

Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" around 10:39 p.m. in the 500 block of Seventh Street. Witnesses reported hearing between four and five gunshots.

The first officer on the scene said she found a blue 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup truck had struck the gas meters on the side of an apartment complex. Officers said they immediately evacuated the complex and Falls firefighters responded.

After checking out the unoccupied pickup truck, officers said they found a single bullet hole in the front windshield of the truck.

Witnesses told police that in addition to hearing the gunshots, they saw three males get out of the truck and run south on Seventh Street. Officers said they recovered five spent bullet casings of multiple calibers in an alleyway behind the apartment complex.

Crews from National Fuel were able to shut off the the damaged meters. There were no reports of injuries from either the accident or the shooting.

Police are also investigated a shooting incident in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue at 4:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said they were dispatched to a call of "shots fired" in that area and located one spent 9-mm shell casing. Patrol officers said they saw no property damage and no one in the area appeared to have been injured.