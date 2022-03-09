Falls police investigating 18th Street shooting

Mar. 9—Falls police are looking for the shooter who engaged in an apparent ambush that left one man wounded and a pickup truck wrapped around a tree in the 2100 block of 18th Street.

The shooting started around 1 a.m. Tuesday and Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a report of "shots fired and a vehicle striking a tree." When officers arrived on the scene they reported they saw a black GMC Sierra pickup truck up against a tree and a "frantic individual" telling them he needed to find someone.

The individual was later identified as the driver of the truck. He told police that his passenger had been struck by gunfire and had fled from the scene of the crash.

A short time later, officers said they located the victim at ER-1 at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The male victim was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Police noted eight bullet holes in the passenger side door of the truck and said the passenger-side window appeared to have been shattered by gunfire. The windshield of the truck also appeared to have been hit by bullets.

Witnesses reported hearing the sounds of multiple gunshots. Investigators said that it appeared that a suspect, sitting in a car and facing westbound on Michigan Avenue, unleashed a hail of bullets at the pick-up truck as it traveled northbound on 18th Street.

Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered at least 14 spent shell casings in the area on Michigan Avenue where the shooter was located.

Detectives said their investigation of the shooting is continuing. The victim's injury was not believed to be life-threatening.