Falls police investigating Cedar Avenue shooting

May 5—Falls police were investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue late Wednesday night.

Patrol officers responded to a call of "shots heard" at about 11:43 p.m. Wednesday and reportedly found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the nearby parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Falls firefighters and EMTs began treating the victim, who was stabilized and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Crime Scene Unit detectives were on scene and reportedly recovered spent shell casings at the corner of Cedar Avenue and 10th Street.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.