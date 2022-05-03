Falls police investigating fatal shooting

May 3—Falls police are investigating a double shooting that has left one man dead and another wounded.

The gunfire erupted in the courtyard of the Yorkshire Apartments, 628 Ninth St., just before 4:20 p.m. Monday. Eight minutes later, Falls Police patrol officers received a call for a second possible shooting in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found a male victim lying in a doorway entrance to the complex. The victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second shooting victim was found, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs at the Pine Avenue crime scene. He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, in Buffalo, for treatment.

Investigators believe both victims were at the Yorkshire Apartments when the shooting started. They believe the second victim had been running from the original shooting location, when he went down on Pine Avenue.

Police flooded the area in a suspect for a suspect.

The Yorkshire Apartments have been condemned as part of the long term expansion of John Daly Boulevard. But the complex continues to be occupied by squatters and has become a haven for drug dealing and drug use.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.