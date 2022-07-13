Falls police investigating fatal shooting on Pine Avenue

Jul. 13—Falls police are investigating an apparent homicide in the 800 block of Pine Avenue.

Responding patrol officers found the body of what was described as a "young male" lying in the middle of the street about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives are on the scene now.

This is a developing story that will be updated.